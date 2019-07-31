Caught on camera: Puppy tossed in dumpster

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR/NBC News) Security cameras captured a troubling act of animal cruelty outside of an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

“I saw a female lady that had taken a dog by the neck, walked it across the parking lot, carrying it and chucked it into the dumpster,” said C.R. Head.

Head is the property manger at the Red Rose Apartments in northwest Oklahoma City. He was shocked when he went back to look at surveillance video from last Tuesday.

“It’s very disturbing, you know. They left it there for about 10 -15 minutes, crawled back in the dumpster, threw the dog back on the ground,” he said.

Police were called and arrived shortly after. But, since there was no dog in the dumpster, no official report was made.

Head said he has a good idea who the woman is who threw away the puppy.