CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bald eagle catches massive fish

MINNEAPOLIS (WFLA/CNN) – A Minnesota couple recently got a front-row seat to a real-life nature show – and managed to capture it on camera.

Dan Goff and his wife filmed the now-viral video of a bald eagle catching a massive fish in the St. Croix River near Minneapolis.

Goff says he and his wife go for a cruise along the scenic waterway a couple of times a week. But Mother Nature had a new scene for them to take in one Wednesday afternoon.

“First thing I saw, I think it was the back fin of the fish and the eagle’s head,” Goff said. “I thought it was like a seagull. Seemed like it was injured, you know, because it wasn’t moving well and it’s in the water.”

As the couple watched, it became clear what was actually happening – a bird of prey was fighting for its midafternoon meal. As Goff started recording, the eagle’s wingspan came into full view. And so did the fish.

“Muskies are strong, you know, strong fish and those things are 10 pounds or more,” he said.

But the eagle was stronger. It used its wings and determination to pull the fish to the shore, despite one last escape attempt from the fish.