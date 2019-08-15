Cat abandoned outside Ohio shelter claws its way out of box

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — An animal shelter in Shelby County says a cat abandoned outside of its building clawed its way out of a cardboard box and hasn’t been seen since.

Shelby County Animal Shelter staff came into the office Thursday morning to find a box outside the door with food, dishes and dewormer stacked on top. The box was taped shut and had holes on one side.

” The cat inside was so terrified it clawed through one of the holes so it could escape,” shelter staff wrote in a Facebook post. “It is now in a new environment with no source of food and an abundance of dangers that it may have not faced before. We also have no idea if this cat was spayed or neutered which adds to the problem if it was not.”

Shelter staff has no idea where the cat is now.

The shelter stressed that it accepts cats as space allows, but they don’t have unlimited space.

“Abandoning an animal is not a solution. Please contact Shelby County Animal Shelter during our open hours to discuss the surrender of a cat or dog,” the shelter wrote.