Casey Goodson Jr. shot six times by Deputy Jason Meade, family attorney says

This undated photo provided by family attorney Sean Walton shows Casey Goodson. The fatal shooting of 23-year-old Goodson by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, is now under investigation by the state’s criminal investigation bureau. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Attorney Sean Walton via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Casey Goodson Jr. was shot six times with a high-powered rifle, according to the family’s attorney, Sean Walton.

Walton and Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, appeared on the nationally syndicated Breakfast Club show on Wednesday morning. NBC4’s Kerry Charles spoke with the pair shortly after the radio interview.

“We spoke with the Franklin County coroner, and Casey was shot in his back six times — five times in his back and one time in his butt with a high-powered rifle,” Walton said. “And he was shot through his screen door as he walked into his own home. He was shot from behind; his keys were in the door.”

Goodson was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade on Dec. 4 as Goodson was returning to his home. Goodson’s family maintains he was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches, while Meade’s attorney maintains Goodson brandished a handgun.

Goodson’s mother said that, in addition to speaking with the county coroner, she saw a photo of her son’s body, which showed the bullet wounds. Payne said she received the photos from a private medical examiner whom the family hired to view the body.

Payne said she may decide to release the photos to the public.

“I think if I was going to release it, now would be the time to do so,” she said. “I’m sure when there’s a trial photos will come out in trial and they will make it to the public — I hope not .”

The Franklin County coroner, Dr. Anahi Ortiz, would only say that the official report will take between 12 to 24 weeks from the time of the autopsy to be finalized.