Carmen’s Crew team earns #1 seed in TBT, could add Burke to team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A year ago, the Carmen’s Crew team of mostly Ohio State alumni earned a payday most people will never surpass in their lives. The team won the 2019 TBT championship and the $2 million grand prize which went along with it. Most of the key players took home a single payment of $140,000 for their work.

This year, Carmen’s Crew is now the target for the TBT field. Tuesday, the TBT announced the field for the tournament next month at Nationwide Arena. Carmen’s Crew awaits the winner of a first-round game between a team of former Illinois players and a team called War Tampa.

The Carmen’s Crew roster is virtually unchanged from last year, featuring former OSU stars like Aaron Craft, Jon Diebler, William Buford, Dallas Lauderdale, and coach Jared Sullinger. The tournament opens July 4 with the final set for July 14.

“We aren’t shocked that we got the number one seed solely because we did win last year,” said Carmen’s Crew center Dallas Lauderdale. “We have a returning team, but we’re grateful for it and we’re excited to get it going, but at least for me, personally, this is more of a déjà vu. This isn’t the first time we’ve been the number one overall seed.” He is referring to the 2011 Buckeye team which entered the NCAA Tournament as the #1 overall seed.

It is possible that roster could grow with a star-studded addition. Tuesday, ESPN reported former Northland High School and Michigan star Trey Burke would be joining the Carmen’s Crew team. Two team members told NBC4 that it is not a certainty Burke will join their team, but he would be welcomed.

Burke was a teammate of Sullinger on the Northland High team which was ranked #1 in the nation. Burke was later the National Player of the Year at Michigan before beginning his NBA career. He most recently played with Philadelphia before being released earlier this year.

“If it happens to work out where he joins us, we will welcome him with open arms, so it’ll be a surprise for everybody,” Lauderdale says.

“You introduce a guy like Trey Burke who is the score, this is what he does, they pay him millions of dollars to put the ball in the hole. You have a situation where it’s like, ‘OK we need a bucket. Trey, do your thing’” Carmen’s Crew forward Evan Ravenel said.

Another team with many former Buckeyes, Big X, is the 9th seed in the tournament and they will play an opening round game July 4 against the Jackson, Tn. Underdogs.

The tournament will be played without fans. Players will arrive in Columbus five days before their first game and undergo COVID-19 testing. If any player fails that test, that player’s entire team will be pulled from the tournament.

Teams will have access to practice courts in Battelle Hall and the Convention Center, so they will not need to leave the hotel “bubble” during their stay. All meals and athletic training staff will be provided to the teams.