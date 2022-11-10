Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was formally charged with aggravated robbery after a carjacking led to a long police chase throughout the Columbus area.

Amari Miller was arraigned Wednesday at the Franklin County Municipal Court on charges of aggravated robbery after police say he and a woman carjacked a man driving a 2006 Infinite G35. The incident occurred on Oct. 20 just before 6 p.m. Columbus police noticed the car about an hour later near East Livingston Avenue and College Avenue.

Police say Miller and the woman eluded them nearly a half-hour while being chased by police cars and a police helicopter throughout the Columbus area, including State Route 315 south, Interstate 71 south and I-270 eastbound.

The car was spiked and stopped at Interstate 270 near Johnstown Road in Gahanna and both suspects were arrested at the scene.

While the unidentified woman admitted to robbing the victim at gunpoint, Miller originally gave police a false name and date of birth – Amari Mackey and 2006. A juvenile court later learned his real name and that he was 18 years old when the offense took place, making him an adult.