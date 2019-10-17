Career cafe teaches high school students real work skills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools proves that life lessons aren’t just learned in a classroom. Students are learning how to become chefs and food handlers at the Columbus Downtown High School.

The school’s Career Cafe opened its doors Thursday morning for the first time. Brannon Broadnex is one of the student chefs in the kitchen.

“Crab stuffed salmon. Crab and shrimp stuffed salmon. That’s my go to thing. Always have been since I was 15 or so,” said Broadnex.

Broadnex’s knowledge in the kitchen gives him the confidence he has right now. The 17 year old has dreams of working in the fashion industry when he graduates.

“When you’re making food you can design it however you want. The garnishes style your food. I can move fashion into culinary,” said Broadnex.

Broadnex is already a manager at a restaurant. With the cafe’s grand opening, his skills continue to get tested.

“Any type of feedback is good for you. So when I’m cooking . I like to know all type of feedback when I’m cooking cause if it’s bad it’s only going to get better,” said Broadnex.

The menu is posted on the wall and these chefs in training must cook to order all requests. They are graded on customer service, food, and the cleanliness of their cooking area. Culinary instructor, Anthony Ruffin, says it’s all about teaching the kids life lessons that will translate over onto any job.

“We teach them responsibly . How to be on time. How to be a professional . How to be on time for work. Make sure you have your dress code. You’re uniform is pressed and clean. And you’re respectful,” said Ruffin.

The café is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursday’s at 10am to 1pm.