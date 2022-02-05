COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car with three people inside, including a 1-year-old girl, was hit by a bullet Saturday afternoon in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:10 p.m. on the 1300 block of Barnes Drive East.

Police said in addition to the girl, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were inside the car at the time.

The victims told police that while they were sitting inside the car, they heard one gunshot that hit the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.