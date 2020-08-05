Capital University will start school year online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Capital University will begin fall semester remotely and delay the return to in-person classes and on-campus living.

The semester will begin fully online as scheduled on August 24 with the potential to move to a hybrid in-person/online approach on September 21.

The University said the decision was made based on recent local trends in COVID-19 cases.

Capital University leadership will continue to work with state and local health departments and applicable data to guide decisions of when to safely return to campus.

Updated information will continue to be available at www.capital.edu/fall2020.