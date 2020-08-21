Capital University welcome cut short because of ‘Zoom bomber’

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – Capital University is working to improve its Zoom security after what’s called a “Zoom bomber” interrupted the virtual University Welcome with obscenities and inappropriate images.

The welcome is usually held in person annually as a way to symbolically mark the start of the freshmen class’ college careers. This year it was held virtually as Capital is starting the year all online because of COVID-19.

It started around noon on Thursday and abruptly ended shortly after. A university spokesperson says shortly into Interim President David Kaufman’s remarks, someone took over the call and started yelling obscenities.

“That’s the one problem with this technology,” said Liam Dixon, an incoming freshman. “It’s very good technology, it keeps us together and all that but it still has those errors of people being able to get in. Random people just trying to mess with people and stuff like that. Not very cool.”

According to the university, school officials ended the call in a matter of seconds after the incident. A student shared an email that was sent out after the virtual ceremony.

“We are devastated by the appalling display of the Zoom bomber during our University Welcome at noon today. The images and audio displayed during the opening do not represent Capital University,” wrote Garien Hudson, Director of Admission.

According to Denise Russell, director of Marketing and Publications at Capital University, the obscenities were not racially charged or directed at anyone. She also says the university is now taking several steps to improve Zoom security. They include using more Zoom features the school has bought and requiring students and staff to use their school log ins to access Zoom links.

“He was so excited about this, for something like this to happen it’s kind of sad,” said Leigh Dixon, Liam’s mother.

Capital University’s IT department is now working with Zoom to try to figure out how the incident happened and who is responsible.