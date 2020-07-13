Capital University announces decision to retire Crusader mascot

COLUMBUS, Ohio WCMH) – Following a 15-month process of study, discussion and reflection, the Capital University Board of Trustees has approved a resolution to change the University’s nickname and mascot – Crusaders and Cappy.

The timeline for change is to be determined.

We believe that the University nickname and mascot should be a unifying symbol that enhances school spirit and pride for all who are affiliated with Capital. In recent years, our nickname has been challenged by students and faculty for its connection to the historic Crusades. The detailed study found a significant portion of the Capital Family shares this perspective.” At the same time, we know that this will be a difficult decision for many in the Capital family who have great pride and fond memories associated with Crusaders and Cappy. These rich traditions were also captured in the detailed study. The multifaceted considerations related to university nicknames and mascots are not unique to Capital, and this was not an easy decision for the Board of Trustees. We believe this decision is a positive step forward. It’s an opportunity to unite the Capital community around our shared values and mission. It will also enable us to further engage the entire University in the important conversation around diversity, inclusion, equity and human dignity. Capital University statement

The nickname and mascot change will involve all areas of the University, including the athletics department and student-athletes.

University leadership will create a schedule for a timely exploration and transition to a new nickname and mascot after the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have subsided.

“In the meantime, we will continue to be the Crusaders. We will honor the positive intention of this name by focusing on striving for justice and good in all that we do,” a University statement said. “We won’t begin removing the Crusader name or brand from existing materials until it has been officially retired and our new mascot has been adopted and is ready to take its place.”

In the coming months, all University stakeholders, including students, alumni, faculty and staff will have opportunities to participate in the change process.

On Wednesday, July 15, Capital University will hold town hall sessions via Zoom for additional questions and discussion.

• Faculty and Staff Town Hall at 3:00 p.m.

• Student Town Hall at 4:00 p.m.