Candy-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese is coming for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kraft is launching a limited pink, candy-flavored version of its beloved Macaroni & Cheese for Valentine’s Day, but you won’t be able to find it in stores.

Starting Wednesday, Kraft Mac & Cheese lovers can sign up to be one of 1,000 lucky winners of the kit, which includes a candy flavor packet that turns the comfort food pink with “hints of sweet candy flavor,” according to a company press release.

Those brave souls who wish to enter can do so at CandyKraftMacAndCheese.com.

The company says that the 1,000 lucky winners will receive a kit delivered by February 14, “so they can deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

