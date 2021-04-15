Campus community remembers a man who brightened their day at Buckeye Donuts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio State community pays tribute to a man who they say helped brighten their day.

Curtis Cunningham was a well-known face around campus. He often greeted people at Buckeye Donuts on North High Street and 18th.

“Have a great day, now!” was what he would always be heard saying.

“I think he did it because he loved people, and if you actually took a moment to talk to him, he was more than just that phrase,” said David Switala, an OSU student.

Over the years, Cunningham became a community figure for both the staff and students who saw him daily.

“No matter who you are, you know who he was if you lived on Ohio State’s campus. It was just depressing to hear about because who’s going to cheer you up now?” said Dalton Perkins who is an employee at Buckeye Donuts.

Perkins said the restaurant learned of Cunningham’s death yesterday. The other staff members said his presence will be greatly missed.

“He’d keep an eye out on things, and kind of lookout for people as best he could,” said Pete Barouxis with Buckeye Donuts.

This is why the restaurant put up a memorial in his honor along with a board for people to write out their final goodbyes.

“I said I’m going to miss you, because I see him like every day,” said James Ferro, an OSU student.