Campgrounds open, state restrictions lifted

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH)–Campers are headed back to Ohio Parks after the COVID19 stay home order closed them down. Paula Lawler is glad she’s finally out of the house and at Delaware State Park.

“We just needed to get out of the house and experience nature for a while to recharge your batteries. Everyone is stressed out from all of it. This is a way to relieve stress,” said Lawler.

Susie Vance with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ​thinks so as well.​ The campgrounds were closed for weeks.​ Campers wanting to visit the park must be aware of the new rules.​ You must have a reservation before coming.​ ​

“For right now, we are not allowing visitors to our campgrounds. The campgrounds are for registered campers only,” said Vance.​