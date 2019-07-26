Camp CAR teaches high school students about latest technologies

A unique STEM summer day camp for high school students at Ohio State’s Center for Automotive Research provided a perfect setting this week for future electrical and mechanical engineers to learn more about the latest fuel-efficiency and safety technologies.

Camp CAR brought high school students from Columbus area schools, and as far away as California, and included tours of the Honda Heritage Center and Smart Columbus Experience Center in downtown Columbus.

Students listened to presentations by Ohio State faculty and researchers, and mobility and technology experts about career opportunities in automotive engineering.

The high schoolers tested engines and viewed simulations. An eager group of future engineers focused on electric vehicles and smart cars that are fuel efficient and geared toward driving safety.

The autonomous cars studied were “connected vehicles” that talk to each other and the infrastructure such as changing traffic lights and approaching emergency vehicles.

The students learned more about the Smart City Challenge grant that Columbus received in 2016, after competing against 77 cities across the country.

The city received $40 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation and another $10 million from Vulcan, Inc. to foster safety and environmentally-friendly technologies.