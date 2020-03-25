Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
Closings and Delays
Avon Distribution

Butler Co. Sheriffs asks court to order release of COVID-19 patient locations

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is asking the Common Pleas Court officials to issue an order to release locations of those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Jones said in a statement Wednesday, “I cannot stand idly by watching my men and woman on the front line respond to a residence not having the knowledge they need to keep themselves and their family safe. This is equivalent to knowing someone has a weapon and my
Deputies not given that information. It’s reckless and I won’t stand for it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools