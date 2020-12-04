Businesses tracked on new COVID-19 compliance dashboard

Gov. Mike DeWine announces a new retail compliance dashboard.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new Retail Compliance Dashboard will show data of visits to businesses, and whether they’ve been compliant.

Governor Mike DeWine announced in a Tweet that data from businesses inspected by the Retail Compliance Unit will be shown on the COVID-19 website.

The dashboard shows they’ve visited 693 businesses so far, and 230 last week. Only one business received a warning last week.

“So far, compliance is great, and only 1 warning has been issued. Keep it up, Ohio!” Gov. DeWine said in his Tweet.

ODH can issue an order for closure, which is the final column in the dashboard. At this announcement, no orders for closure had been issued.

