Businesses tracked on new COVID-19 compliance dashboard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new Retail Compliance Dashboard will show data of visits to businesses, and whether they’ve been compliant.

Governor Mike DeWine announced in a Tweet that data from businesses inspected by the Retail Compliance Unit will be shown on the COVID-19 website.

We've launched a new 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 to show data on mask-wearing, social distancing, and safety signage in Ohio retail establishments. So far, compliance is great, and only 1 warning has been issued. Keep it up, Ohio! https://t.co/bwsY7uhOgr pic.twitter.com/eyIakHGy4x — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 4, 2020

The dashboard shows they’ve visited 693 businesses so far, and 230 last week. Only one business received a warning last week.

“So far, compliance is great, and only 1 warning has been issued. Keep it up, Ohio!” Gov. DeWine said in his Tweet.

ODH can issue an order for closure, which is the final column in the dashboard. At this announcement, no orders for closure had been issued.