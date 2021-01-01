Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Better Call 4
The Conversation
State News
U.S. & World
Washington-DC
Politics
The Spectrum
Daily Pledge
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Video Game News
Top Stories
Chewy sends pet paintings to keep customers from straying
Top Stories
Social media misinformation: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Freezing rain changing to rain, damp and chilly start to New Year
Video
Police warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
1 injured in shooting near Linwood area
Coronavirus
Latest News
Pass or Fail
In This Together
Pandemic Postcards
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Top Stories
Franklin County, like most in Ohio, remains red on Public Health Advisory map
Top Stories
Timeline: Saturday is 1-year anniversary of Ohio’s first coronavirus case
Gallery
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: State surpasses 700,000 cases
Video
Columbus extends Stay at Home advisory until Jan. 23
Video
500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
Video
Mobile morgue set up outside Grove City hospital to house COVID-19 deaths
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
Freezing rain changing to rain, damp and chilly start to New Year
Video
Top Stories
Freezing rain to ring in the new year, but above normal temps are the rule
Video
Light early coating of snow, another storm coming New Year’s Eve
Video
Wet weather will stick around into the first weekend of 2021
Video
Warmer & wetter for the end of 2020
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Football Friday Nite
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
The Big Game
Bengals
Browns
NBA
Masters Report
Top Stories
3 keys to an Ohio State win over Clemson
Video
Top Stories
Blue Jackets sign Pierre-Luc Dubois to 2-year, $10 million contract extension
No. 25 Buckeyes use balanced scoring, beat Nebraska 90-54
Clemson offensive coordinator will miss Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 reasons
What Ohio State needs from Justin Fields to beat Clemson
Local 4 You
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack
Clear the Shelters
On Our Sleeves
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life!
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
Programming
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Winter Camps Open at Recreation Unlimited
Video
Top Stories
Holidays with Those with Dementia
Video
Top Stories
Fresh Start to the New Year with Some Pampering by PENZONE Salons + Spas
Video
Exercise as Medicine
Video
Simple Changes to Your Kitchen Make a Big Impact on Your Space
Video
Hope for Food Allergies, Including Peanuts
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Business
Chewy sends pet paintings to keep customers from straying
Trending on NBC4i.com
Multiple people injured in separate overnight shootings throughout Columbus
Video
Body found along Refugee Road near Winchester Pike
Jungle Jack Hanna retires from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Gallery
Freezing rain changing to rain, damp and chilly start to New Year
Video
Woman wants fences along Ohio overpasses after vehicle damaged by thrown object
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Freezing rain changing to rain, damp and chilly start to New Year
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
4’s Army Spirit of Giving
WATCH IT AGAIN: NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ episode 6 examines post-election changes, recent shooting
Video
Central Ohio task force works together to stop drug trafficking along U.S. 23 pipeline
Video
Show us your holiday lights! NBC4’s local holiday lights gallery
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video
What to watch: NBC announces its first list of holiday specials
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa