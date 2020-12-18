Business owner plans Christmas giveaway for residents in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local business owner is hosting an event next week

Personal chef Chaneice Maxton will be hosting a Christmas giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 22., at the Main Library in east Columbus. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Chef Maxton will be catering the event through her business, ‘Catered By Chaneice’, which she started two years ago. She has 15 years of experience in the kitchen.

Chef and Carter Chaneice Maxton

Maxton gives food and personal items away during these drives and it’s something she does every Tuesday at the Main Library but this year she wanted to do more.

“I just wanted to do a bigger event for Christmas and give out toys, coats, and hats. I do the personal items of hygiene and food every week, I’m just adding on the toys, hats, and gloves.”

Chef Maxton is accompanied by street performer KaTanya Ingram, who has been performing in Columbus for 11 years and usually joins the chef at her weekly giveaways.

According to Maxton, the partnership began when the singer reached out to her on Facebook, offering to perform.

“She came one day and she’s been coming ever since. We actually became good friends. Just a blessing to have her around,” Maxton continued.

Street performer KaTanya Ingram

For KaTanya its not only about performing, its about witnessing the moment and being present.

“I get to hear the stories, I get to hear a grandparent whisper to their grandchild, ‘Ooo, you got a new toothbrush, or, ‘I’m so glad you got a new pair of socks, you really do need a new pair,” KaTanya said.

Maxton is taking donations and all donations go towards helping the homeless and people in need.

Also, she says it’s been a struggle to find volunteers. So anyone who’s intrested please contact 614-735-6449 or email cateredbychaneice@gmail.com.