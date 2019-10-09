Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

Bush 41’s service dog, Sully, receives public service award

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The canine who served as former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog is receiving a top honor.

The ASPCA says Sully the yellow Labrador Retriever has earned the Public Service Award.

According to the non-profit, the award is given to an animal or officer who “has demonstrated a commitment to his or her career.”

Sully served by Bush’s side from June 2018 until the former President’s death in November.

Since his death, Sully has worked as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.

There he assists injured veterans and their families while also offering them comfort.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools