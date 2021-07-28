Burned bear cub that had to walk on its elbows heals at California wildfire center

In this July 25, 2021, photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is a bear cub that was taken in for treatment after it suffered burns in a California wildfire, to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The staff at the care center has named him “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of Tahoe and into Nevada. They say he was underweight and dehydrated, but otherwise doing well. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

