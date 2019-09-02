Live Now
Burglars ram Westerville gun shop with stolen vehicle

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Westerville are investigating after a group of people rammed a gun store with a stolen car and made off with several guns.

The owner of Velocity Works Firearms on Old County Line Road says someone driving a stolen Honda Pilot rammed the front of the store. According to the owner, surveillance video showed multiple suspects making several trips in and out taking items.

The total value of the stolen property has not yet been determined.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned nearby.

NBC4 is working to get a copy of the surveillance video from Westerville police.

