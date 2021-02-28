Bullet hits windshield on I-670

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a bullet struck the windshield on a vehicle traveling westbound on I-670 near Neil Ave. on Saturday night.

Two vehicles passed the victims’ vehicle at a high rate of speed around 10:45 p.m., according to police. The victims said they heard 4-5 gunshots and one bullet struck their windshield. A man and woman were in the car at the time but no one was hurt.

Police say the vehicles they’re looking for are a silver Dodge Charger and a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.