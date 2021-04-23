Bucyrus man’s roommate to be charged in his murder

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bucyrus Police have arrested the roommate of a man found dead in the apartment they shared.

Police say 28-year old Brian A. Russell lived with the victim in an apartment on the 200 block of W. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus.

When police arrived at the address on Thursday morning for a well-being check, they say they forced open the door to find the body of the 53-year old victim.

Police took Russell into custody and say he confessed to assaulting the roommate on April 20. The Crawford County Prosecutor plans to file murder charges against Russell, according to a release.

Russell is being held in the Crawford County Jail.