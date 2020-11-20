BuckeyeThon goes virtual for the first time, Saturday

(WCMH) — BuckeyeThon, the annual 24-hour dance marathon at The Ohio State University is taking place this Saturday, November 21st, but it will be virtual this year. The students still hope to raise $2 million for pediatric cancer research at Nationwide Children’s.

“We looked at the stats…you know, children’s hospitals were losing 67 million dollars per month on average during the pandemic,” said Ishan Patel, BuckeyeThon President.

Even though there’s a pandemic, President of BuckeyeThon, Ishan Patel says they couldn’t possibly put the event this year.

“That amount of treatment that goes out the window when you’re losing that much funding is really, [it’s] just hits hard for these hospitals, so we knew now more than ever Nationwide Children’s needed our support.”

Since the fundraiser began in 2001, BuckeyeThon has raised more than 10 million dollars for pediatric cancer research.

“We’re not going to let this pandemic get in the way and let us give up on something, all of us were passionate about,” continued President Patel.

A passion that’s driven him to be involved with Buckeyethon since high school, and when his friend was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year, the cause took on new meaning.

“It was terrifying to know that pediatric cancer and this terrible disease had come for someone who was like so close to me and someone I had been friends with for many years at this point was terrifying.”

BuckeyeThon will start on-line Saturday morning and only last 12 hours this year instead of 24 hours like in years past.

“Starting at 10 a.m., and then every single hour, we’ll have a different combination of content for people to enjoy right up until 9 p.m., where we’ll go live for that last hour and have our closing ceremonies then.”

