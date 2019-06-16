Buckeyes treat Job Fair like a ‘Gameday’

For a Friday night in June, it sure felt like a gameday inside the Horseshoe.

Ohio State football players, along with other OSU student-athletes, gathered at Ohio Stadium Friday night to meet with potential employers at the school’s annual job fair.

More than 50 local and national companies set up booths in the Huntington Club, eager to meet with the students and exchange business cards.

“Football doesn’t last forever,” junior defensive end Chase Young said.

The fair was launched after Urban Meyer took over as OSU’s head coach, eager to train students on the skills necessary to interview for and obtain jobs after their athletic careers.

New head coach Ryan Day has expanded on the program, sending numerous players to internships across the nation, with employers such as the NFL and the WWE.