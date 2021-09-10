Buckeyes gameday reminders for fans heading to the home opening football game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Buckeyes fans are counting down the hours until kick-off for the first very first home game of the season in Ohio Stadium.

It’s been nearly two years since football fans have been able to even step inside the Shoe to cheer on the buckeyes.

There have been changes in how you get into and all around the stadium.

“We’re really excited to have everybody out here but we wanna make sure everybody gets to their seat on time and is as loud as possible,” said Dan Hedman.

He’s with Ohio State University’s Department of Public Safety. Heman is urging people to park away from the stadium. Traffic will be jammed.

“Also new this year we have a lot of construction going on, on-campus John Herrick Drive will be closed as well as parts of Woody Hayes Drive will be closed. Lane Avenue because of that will be very busy.”

Masks are a must for public interior spaces of the Shoe.

All concessions and sales are cashless.

There’s a list of prohibited items. No weapons, signs, and banners, or purses to name a few.

Your phone will also be your hub for ticketing and parking.

“Make sure you have your cell phone, make sure it’s charged that might be how you get into the parking lot if you have a pre-loaded parking pass — they’ll also be accepting credit card payments in those parking lots so new changes this year but we’re excited but all of them,” he said.

Hedman urges people to please head out early and not to wait until kick-off to head over.

“The biggest thing for us is, just plan ahead, expect some delays, give yourself plenty of time, make sure you can get inside the stadium in time.”

Hedman recommends parking on the west side of campus and hopping on a shuttle. They’ll be running every few minutes. Again, don’t forget your mask those are required on shuttles too.