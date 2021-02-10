Buckeye Village to remain open for another year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Buckeye Village is a housing complex for students with families on the campus of The Ohio State University. It will stay open for another year.

Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson, told NBC4 that 33 units are occupied at Buckeye Village. In 2019, university officials said 89 units were occupied.

Isaacs sent the following statement to NBC4 regarding the decision to keep the complex open:

Buckeye Village has been scheduled to close at the conclusion of the current contract term, May 15, 2021. Residents received notification of this in May 2020. Several residents have expressed concerns about moving over the next few months due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19. After additional consideration, the university will allow current Buckeye Village residents who will still be enrolled students to renew their housing contract for another year (through May 15, 2022). This will be the final extension of housing contracts at Buckeye Village, and the housing facilities will close after this time. All remaining residents will need to have secured alternative housing after this date, regardless of their expected graduation date. Students will have support from Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services in identifying housing options. The university continues to investigate long-term solutions that support graduate student and family housing that is affordable. A student survey will be going out soon to gather additional information to inform this effort. Dave Isaacs, OSU Spokesperson

Some current residents applaud the university for keeping the complex open for another year, while they are hopeful one like it will be available for future students.

“I’m glad they’re thinking of the next generations — the next generations that will be here, that will be at some kind of family housing and will be able to develop their lives and advance their lives in Ohio State,” said Cesar Lopes Gemelli.

According to Isaacs, the university’s plans include proposals to develop the area northwest of campus, which includes the property where Buckeye Village is located.