Buckeye Valley High School grad critical after alleged hazing at Bowling Green State University

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County native Stone Foltz is in critical condition following an alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University in northwest Ohio.

An attorney for the family says Foltz, now 20, graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 2019. He said the family is working with medical staff on the possibility of organ donation.

“For now, I can confirm is that Stone and the family are working through the organ donation process and Stone is still with us,” said Sean Alto with Cooper & Elliott, LLC. “As for what happened that night, the investigation is ongoing. The focus right now is on the family.”

NewsNation reports that the incident was alcohol-related.

Attorney Sean Alto told NewsNation, “The nature of the hazing incident is still being investigated but I can tell you that it involved a large quantity of alcohol consumed in a very short period of time during a fraternity pledge event.”

Bowling Green State University says they are cooperating with the investigation.

“Yesterday, Bowling Green State University placed Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension for alleged hazing activity,” according to a BGSU Facebook post. “We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this unfolding situation.”

Bowling Green State University’s web site includes a page on Fraternity & Sorority Life. Pi Kappa Alpha remains listed with no mention of suspension.