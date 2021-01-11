Buckeye fans plan socially distant watch party at ‘Garage Mahal’

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Lonnie Fillman’s affinity for the Ohio State Buckeyes fills every space in his garage. The diehard fan transitioned from weekly tailgater to watch party host in 2007.

“Every year we’ve added to it to make it what it is today,” Fillman said of his collection of Buckeyes memorabilia.

The 2-car attached garage, known as the “Garage Mahal,” features three big-screen TVs, space heaters, several beer taps, and a full-size golf arcade game. Most notably, Buckeye memorabilia fills every available space in the garage.

On a typical Saturday during the football season, Fillman hosts friends, families and neighbors for hours.

“It’s great. It’s a party, it’s an all day thing. If it’s a night game – it starts at noon,” he said.

This season, the COVID-19 health crisis meant toned down gatherings at the Garage Mahal.

“It’s been smaller. We’ll just try to separate a little bit, try to be smart about it. If you have a temperature, don’t come,” he said. “Some people just can’t come because they have medical conditions or something.”

As the pandemic raged in late summer and early fall, Fillman and others were skeptical the Buckeyes would even get an opportunity to play in the National Championship.

“Just to have a season, it’s been great. I really didn’t think we were going to have a season. That would have been devastating,” Fillman said.

Steve Kinell added, “I didn’t even think we’d make it a season, let alone to the playoffs.”

Kinell lives near the Garage Mahal and has been attending game days for a decade.

“I just like being around the people, the fans. Everybody is a Buckeye fan,” he said.

For the National Championship game, Fillman expects fewer than one dozen friends to stop by. The open garage, space heaters, and multiple TVs will allow the fans to maintain physical distancing.

“There’s plenty of room to spread out and stay safe,” said Kinell. “I just think we need this to keep our sanity.”

Kinell and Fillman agreed on the successful, albeit brief, football season has been one of the few redeeming qualities about this year.

“It’s just been a great distraction and it’s something we can look forward to every Saturday,” Fillman said.

“Everybody’s been isolated, quarantined and people are just starting to get stir crazy. I really think this is good. It’s good for the soul to get out of the house,” Kinell added.