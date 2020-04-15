Buckeye Country Superfest scheduled for June 20th in Ohio Stadium cancelled

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The annual Buckeye Country Superfest, which was schedule for June 20th at Ohio Stadium has been cancelled, according to a press release. This year’s event was supposed to feature Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Brett Young and Kane Brown.
Refunds are available through the point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster Mobile App will be refunded automatically. Due to the current volume of cancellations, you should expect to receive your refund within 30-45 days.
Buckeye Country Superfest released the following statement on its website:
While we remain in this time of uncertainty, we are taking the health and safety of our fans, staff, and community seriously. We raise our hats to all of you. It’s your enthusiasm and love for country music that drives us to provide the most memorable experience possible year after year. We can’t wait to once again pull up our boots and get back to work on Buckeye Country Superfest in the future.