Buckeye Country Superfest scheduled for June 20th in Ohio Stadium cancelled

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The annual Buckeye Country Superfest, which was schedule for June 20th at Ohio Stadium has been cancelled, according to a press release. This year’s event was supposed to feature Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Brett Young and Kane Brown.

Refunds are available through the point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster Mobile App will be refunded automatically. Due to the current volume of cancellations, you should expect to receive your refund within 30-45 days.

Buckeye Country Superfest released the following statement on its website: