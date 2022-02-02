MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, did not see his shadow this Groundhog Day in Marion.

With Buckeye Chuck not seeing his shadow, his prediction means spring is just around the corner in Central Ohio.

Since 1979, Buckeye Chuck has been the official groundhog and is a part of an annual celebration at AM-1490 WMRN Radio to make his prediction.

Buckeye Chuck is 70 percent accurate in correctly predicting the second half of weather in the Buckeye State.

The prediction in Ohio on Groundhog Day by Buckeye Chuck is the opposite of Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow and is predicting more winter.