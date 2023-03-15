Matt Barnes, McKenna King and Monica Day pose with Brutus the puppy for his birthday. (NBC4 Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s third Puppy with a Purpose celebrated a milestone with a special mid-morning weekday trip to the station.

Brutus’s first birthday was observed in the NBC4 newsroom with plenty of love, hugs, and pets from NBC4 staffers. The golden Labrador retriever’s Canine Companions handler brought him for his special visit.

Traffic Anchor Kristine Varkony gives Brutus a back rub for his birthday. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Meteorologist Ben Gelber builds a dog walking forecast for Brutus on his birthday. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

On April 8 last year, NBC4 announced the station would partner with Canine Companions for Independence to host a third Puppy with a Purpose. At that time, viewers were asked to help name the pup. Fans overwhelmingly decided he should be called “Brutus,” and his name became official in early May 2022.

Born in California, Brutus arrived in Columbus in the early morning hours of May 12, 2022, after a cross-country flight. After becoming familiar with his new backyard, new home, and new smells, he began his 18-month training process.

Brutus then made his on-air debut at NBC4 on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 6 a.m. Since then, NBC4 TODAY viewers have been watching him grow and learning details about his journey to becoming a full-fledged service dog every Friday morning.