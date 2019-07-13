Brown criticizes Trump, detention centers ahead of border visit; Portman calls for ‘refugee alternative’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the humanitarian crisis at the United States-Mexico border, both of Ohio’s senators will be visiting the southern border.

Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. Rob Portman both said they want to see what’s going on first-hand and speak with border agents on the ground to try and come up with bipartisan solutions.

Sen. Brown took aim at President Donald Trump during an interview with NBC4, placing the blame on the president for the crisis.

“Well, it’s all about President Trump continuing to play to his narrower and narrower base and disrupting, treating people like pawns,” Brown said.

Brown called for Congress to pass an immigration bill and to end the separation of families at the border. He criticized the detention centers.

“They’re not providing the kind of safe, clean environment for these families. They’re separating children from their parents. This is an embarrassment, worse than an embarrassment,” he said. “It’s not the values we stand for as a country.”

Sen. Portman sent a statement to NBC4 detailing his proposed solution and calling for a “refugee alternative” under the direction of the United Nations. The statement reads in part:

“In other words, to tell these people who live in Central America that the traffickers are wrong. You shouldn’t come to our border. You should go to a processing center run by the United Nations.”