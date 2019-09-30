Bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial

News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KOB)  Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico are searching for several pairs of bronze shoes stolen from a veterans memorial Friday night.

“Some unknown person’s came and stole the bronze shoes for each of the various military sights that honor the veterans that served in the war on terrorism,” said James Lehner, Vice President for the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The shoes were likely worth thousands of dollars.

“I think that it’s a crying shame,” Lehner said. “It’s very sad that someone would desecrate this memorial honoring those that have served.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2moHl6k 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools