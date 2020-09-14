Broadband Ohio Connectivity grant recipients announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The recipients of the Broadband Ohio Connectivity grant were announced on Monday.

State Representative Mary Lightbody says the grant funds will address the inequality in internet access.

“In this era of seemingly ubiquitous Internet access and cell phone proliferation, it can be surprising that not everyone has broadband options,” said Rep. Lightbody. “Yet the virus made it quite clear that many students and their families were unable to participate as fully in online options or communication platforms that were available to others. Such inequities will be addressed with this grant program, and I am pleased that schools in District 19 will benefit as well as districts across the state. We work for you.”

The awards were given to the following schools:

$151,466 to the Columbus City School District

$13,900 to the Gahanna-Jefferson City SD

$20,000 to Marburn Academy

94,002 to Westerville City SD

$151,466 to Cornerstone Academy Community School