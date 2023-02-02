The weather will feel more seasonal, with temperatures rising to the upper 30s in a light southwesterly flow. High clouds will arrive but there will be a good deal of sunshine.

Clouds will thicken in the evening ahead of an arctic front that will usher in frigid air by early Friday, with a few snow flurries Temperatures will tumble into the teens before morning, coupled with a wind chill factor near zero. High temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees Friday afternoon.

Saturday will dawn quite cold, near 10 degrees, but with a brisk southwesterly flow developing later in the day, behind retreating high pressure readings will return to the mid-30s.

A warming trend will continue heading into next week. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with a modest cold front. A better chance for rain will arrive later in the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High 39

Friday: Mostly sunny, blustery, very cold. High 21 (15)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy p.m.. High 36 (11)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High 46 (34)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 47 (32)

Tuesday: Cloudy, few showers. High 54 (39)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 47 (40)

Thursday: Rain late. High 50 (42)