High pressure along the Appalachians is responsible for considerable sunshine and gusty southwesterly winds that will push temperatures into the low 80s the next couple of afternoons under mainly sunny skies, 10-15 degrees above normal for early October.

A weak cold front will bring some clouds Monday evening through early Tuesday, with a spotty shower or two, followed by afternoon clearing and slightly cooler and drier air midweek.

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will continue until a stronger cold front arrives at the end of the week with scattered showers late Thursday and Friday, ending early in the weekend with seasonably cool weather.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild. Low 63

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warm. High 83

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, little cooler. High 76 (65)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (57)

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers p.m. High 80 (61)

Friday: Few showers. High 75 (62)

Saturday: Shower, breezy, cooler. High 64 (56)