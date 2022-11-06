Low pressure over the western Great Lakes brought strong southwesterly winds Saturday gusting up to 45 mph, resulting in several thousand customers losing power in parts of central Ohio. Despite cloudy skies, the temperature in Columbus reached a record-daily high of 77 degrees, breaking the previous mark of 76 in 1977.

A cold front swept through Ohio early today, with clearing skies and breezy conditions. Skies will clear tonight, with cooler morning readings in the mid-40s. A northeasterly flow around high pressure will keep the weather very pleasant this week, including Election Day, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s and mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon temperatures will warm back to the low 70s later in the week, as winds shift to the southwest ahead of a cold front that will cross the state Friday, with a few showers.

Much colder air will arrive next weekend, with gusty winds and high temperatures in the 40s.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High 72

Tonight: Clear, little cooler. Low 46

Monday: Sunny. High 62

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 58 (40)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 66 (37)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, warmer. High 70 (46)

Friday: Showers early, mostly cloudy, breezy. High 65 (52)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, brisk, colder. High: 43 (35)