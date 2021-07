COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An eleven-year-old boy is missing from Columbus.

Zion Barnett went missing at 8 a.m. on Friday morning from the area of North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street.

He has short-cropped black hair and brown eyes, and a chipped right front tooth.

Contact Columbus Division of Police 614-645-4545 reference report # 213016439 if you find Zion.