JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a crash between an Amish buggy and a semi in Jackson County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the intersection of State Route 32 and County Road 24.

Troopers say the juvenile was driving the buggy northbound on CR 24, also known as Glade Road, when he allegedly failed to yield to on coming traffic at the intersection of State Route 32. A semi heading west on SR 32 struck the buggy, the OSHP says.

The OSHP says the boy was the only person in the buggy.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with what troopers called “a serious injury” and the driver of the semi was uninjured. Troopers say the buggy’s horse died at the scene of the crash.