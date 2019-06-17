Bourbon storage facility collapses in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A portion of a bourbon storage rickhouse collapsed around midnight at O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro.

Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has been dispatched to the scene, and say that a portion of the rick house had partially collapsed, sending both barrels of bourbon as well as building materials close to sections of Ewing Road.

Due to the unstable building sections still standing and debris in the roadway, Ewing Road has been closed from W. 2nd Street to Yellowstone Drive, until further notice.

It is unknown what caused the collapse, but the storms that went through the area last night may have been a factor.

Master Distiller Jacob Call told WEHT that the rickhouse held 20,000 barrels, and he estimates about 4,500 barrels were involved in the accident.

It appears that no one was injured during the partial collapse.