Both sides of abortion debate meet at rally in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rally in support of a woman’s reproductive rights was held Saturday at McFerson Commons in Columbus.

An organization knows as Voices United for Women organized the march in response to Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill.

The bill was signed into law in April by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The bill outlaws abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected, and is considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Pro-life supporters also attended the rally in support of the new law.

“We are here to stand for those who do not have a voice today, the unborn, the women who are killed in the womb through abortion,” said Austin Beigel of the pro-life group Created Equal.

“Once we are all together, we can fight things that are being put against us,” said Emily Fentin of Voices United for Women. “Our reproductive rights are being taken away. Our basic healthcare rights that are being taken away.”

In May, the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the heartbeat bill.