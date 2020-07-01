Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Multiple police officers in suburban Denver have been placed on paid leave during an investigation into photos that emerged of them near where Elijah McClain died last summer after three white officers stopped the Black man as he walked down the street and one put him into a chokehold.

Meanwhile, federal authorities announced Tuesday that they have been reviewing McClain's death to see if a civil rights investigation is warranted and will also look at whether one is needed in the case of the photos.