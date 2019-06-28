Borden Dairy products return to Ohio with Cincinnati, Cleveland plants

Borden, which was once headquartered in Columbus, is returning to Ohio.

CINCINNATI —An iconic dairy brand is returning to Ohio, creating two plants in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

The return comes after a 24-year absence in the market, officials said. All of Borden’s classic white milks and delicious flavored drinks are now available at retailers across the state, and other Borden products will be available later this year, officials said.

Borden was once headquartered in Columbus and left the state after a change of ownership in 1995. Borden reappeared in Ohio schools this past year.

“Ohio played a significant role in Borden’s history, so we are overjoyed to return and receive such incredible support from the community,” said Chief Executive Officer Tony Sarsam. “We look forward to winning Ohioans back with our tasty and wholesome products.”

Borden will operate out of two plants, located in Cleveland and Cincinnati, with approximately 350 Ohio-based employees.

Borden products are being sold at Marc’s, Dave’s Markets, Hometown Markets, Simon’s Grocery, Apples, Circle K, Walgreens, CVS, Big Lots, Menards, CFM, Seven Eleven, True North, Pilot and hundreds of independent c-stores and gas stations.

For more information, visit bordendairy.com.