COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the fight against COVID-19, booster shots are now outpacing initial vaccine doses.



That’s according to an NBC analysis of CDC data, which shows that of the 6.7 million shots administered from September 30th to October 6th, around 2.7 million were booster shots.

That’s compared to the nearly 2 million first doses and nearly 2 million second doses.

And here in Ohio, doctors say they’ve noticed this trend too.

“As we’ve gotten the ok to give boosters, there’s a much bigger potential number for the boosters, than there was early on, with the initial shots,” said Dr. Larry Blosser, Chief Medical Officer for Central Ohio Primary Care.

Dr. Larry Blosser says with booster doses being more readily available, those numbers are now increasing.

But he asks that those who are fully vaccinated, wait the proper period of time, of at least six months, before getting a booster shot.

“You may have a little bit more local injection site reaction, or a little more immune response, or more fatigue, or more fever if you got it too close together. But I don’t think it should create really serious health problems for people,” said Dr. Blosser.

