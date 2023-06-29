COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $150,000 bond has been set for an Ohio man accused of murdering a woman, also from Ohio, in Myrtle Beach earlier this month.

Blake Linkous, 18, of Blue Rock is charged with murder of 18-year-old Natalie Martin from Roseville.

Horry County police believe that Linkous strangled Martin on June 6.

The bond set by a South Carolina judge includes conditions of GPS monitoring, waiver of extradition, no contact with the victim’s family and Linkous must remain with his parents. Linkous must also undergo a mental evaluation prior to being released on bond.

An incident report stated Martin was found June 7. An evaluation of the body revealed suspicious circumstances, leading criminal investigators to take over the case.

A GoFundMe page for the woman’s funeral cited Martin as a recent high school graduate. Roseville and Blue Rock are approximately 12 miles south of Zanesville.