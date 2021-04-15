Bond set for man arrested in connection with CPD break-in, officer injury

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hunter A. Mattin, the 20-year old Ohio State student who was arrested for allegedly breaking into CPD headquarters, was arraigned Thursday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Mattin is charged with Aggravated Burglary, a first degree felony. The judge set bond at $10,000 and said Mattin did not meet the requirements for a higher bond because he has no prior record and is an OSU honors student, among other reasons.

In addition to the $10,000 bond, Mattin was ordered to stay away from CPD headquarters.

According to the court complaint, on Tuesday night Mattin allegedly “forced open the locked, first floor west-facing entry doors” to the Columbus Division of Police headquarters following a peaceful protest downtown.

The complaint alleges that Mattin “used a wood club to hit Sergeant J. Coleman in the chest and face, which resulted in a cut to Sgt. Coleman’s lip.” The complaint says Mattin purposefully committed “a criminal offense” by allegedly inflicting physical harm to Sgt. Coleman.

“We are not the least bit concerned about peaceful protests. It’s a constitutional right we support,” said a CPD spokesperson on Wednesday. He was referring to the group of about 50 people who peacefully protested downtown before others returned and attempted the break-in.

“It’s when those protests turn violent, as a city, as a division of police, we cannot tolerate people being injured by violent protesters.”