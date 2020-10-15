Bond set at $5 million for man accused of killing Ohio State student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bond was set at $5 million Thursday morning for Kinte Mitchell Jr., an 18-year-old accused of murder in the shooting death of an Ohio State student.

Mitchell had a preliminary hearing in Franklin County Municipal Court before Judge James O’Grady. Mitchell’s mother was so upset by the amount of the bond that she had to be removed from the courtroom.

Kinte Mitchell Jr.

The shooting happened in a parking area on the 100 block of 14th Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was Chase Meola, a 23-year-old Ohio State student and fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, New Jersey. Meola was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate the shooting was the result of an altercation after people were asked to leave a party in the area, according to an Ohio State safety alert.