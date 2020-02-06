Boil water advisory issued for Lithopolis residents

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH)– The city of Lithopolis has issued a boil water advisory due to power surge at the Lithopolis Water Treatment.

The plant’s pumps failed to operate approximately at 6:38 a.m., on Thursday, February 6th according to the Lithopolis officials.

In accordance with EPA regulations, all residents are advised to take the following precautions:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

A statement from village officials says there is no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, but the possibility of contaminated water does exist.

The pump is currently being restored, according to Lithopolis officials.